PM appeals to audience to switch on ‘flash light’ on mobile phones to show respect for BSY on his birthday

February 27, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Sogane (Shivamogga)

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai watches Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitate former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the occasion of his 80th birthday, in Shivamogga on February 27, 2023. At right is Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai watches Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitate former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the occasion of his 80th birthday, in Shivamogga on February 27, 2023. At right is Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. | Photo Credit: -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on turning 80, and wished him a long and healthy life. 

He appealed to the huge crowd to switch on the flash light in their mobile phones as a mark of respect to the former CM. The people responded to his appeal enthusiastically.

Mr. Modi felicitated Mr Yediyurappa with a green shawl and presented a replica of a plough.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the inauguration of Shivamogga airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 80th birthday was an unforgettable occasion for him.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “It is not just an airport, but a sign of many of the dreams of the people in Malnd region coming true.” He thanked the people of Shikaripur who elected him to the State Assembly, and the people of Shivamogga who elected him to the Lok Sabha in 2014.

“In the 55 years of my political career, I was in power only for seven years. I have done whatever was possible within this time,” he said adding that he was ever indebted to people of Shivamogga district. He gave credit for completing the airport project to his son and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

 Referring to Jnanpeetha awardee poet Kuvempu’s message of ‘Universal Man’, Mr. Yediyurappa referred to Mr Modi as the true ‘Universal Man’, and called him one who believed in ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’.

Earlier, the organisers of the programme screened a documentary — Nijanayaka — on the life and achievements of Mr Yediyurappa.

