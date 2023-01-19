ADVERTISEMENT

PM advised us to take Muslims into confidence, says BSY

January 19, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Hassan

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa said that the PM suggested maintaining good relationships with Muslims.

The Hindu Bureau

B.S. Yeddiyurappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised BJP leaders to make prompt efforts to take Muslims into confidence.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Mr. Modi spoke for about 1.5 hours in the party’s national executive meeting.

The former CM said that the PM suggested maintaining good relationships with Muslims. “Anyhow, we already have a good rapport with Muslims. They respect us and we have confidence in them. In the coming days, we will try to contact them more as per the Prime Minister’s advice,” he said.

He further said that Mr. Modi offered guidance on strategies to face the coming elections. “There was a fruitful discussion. We have come back with our spirts lifted. We have to strengthen the party organization and come back to power,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that in April, 2022, amidst increasing incidents of communal strife in Karnataka, Mr. Yediyurappa had advised right-wing groups to show restraint and “allow the Muslim brethren to lead a life of dignity.”

PM’s visits

Speaking at Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Yediyurappa also said that Mr. Modi will inaugurate the airport in Shivamogga in all probability on February 27. Mr. Modi is set to visit North Karnataka to participate in two events on Thursday.

