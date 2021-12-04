‘Plot to kill MLA’: Congress leader secures bail

Begnaluru

04 December 2021 01:51 IST

Congress leader M.N. Gopalakrishna, who was purportedly seen in a video clip discussing plans to kill S.R. Vishwanath, Yelahanka BJP MLA, reportedly surrendered before a city court and secured bail on Friday, sources said.

Devaraj, a local leader who recorded the video and sent it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the MLA apologising “for taking a hit”, was arrested by the Rajanukunte police. He was produced before a court at Doddaballapur, which granted him bail.

Acting on a complaint by Mr. Vishwanath, the Rajanukunte police have registered a case against the duo under Section 120(B) for criminal conspiracy and 506 for criminal intimidation of Indian Penal Code, both bailable sections.

K. Vamsi Krishna, SP, Bengaluru Rural, said both the accused in the case have been served notices to join the investigation at the earliest and once they do, they would be questioned.