Plog Run on Green Mobility Corridor in Hubballi on Saturday

February 22, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Green Mobility Corridor in Hubballi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In a bid to create awareness on the Green Mobility Corridor in Hubballi, Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL), Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and Revolutions Minds have jointly organised Plog Run on Saturday for ensuring a garbage-free Unkal Nala.

The Plog Run will begin from the starting point of Green Mobility Corridor at Shivagiri near Unkal Lake at 6.30 a.m. and conclude at Tolanakere Tank, Managing Director of HDSCL Priyanga M. has said in a release.

At Tolanakere Lake Park, there will be demonstration on waste segregation, recycling and manufacture of compost manure. There will also be a short play on these issues.

The main objective of the Plog Run is to create awareness among the residents of the localities located on either side of the Green Mobility Corridor about keeping the Nala clean and garbage-free. During the event, the team that collects the maximum quantity of waste will be given a prize.

The Green Mobility Corridor in Hubballi, which has received grants from the Union government, is one of the major green initiative in the country, under which a bicycle track is also being laid. The Green Mobility Corridor project is one among the 12 projects selected during a nationwide contest held for promoting sustainable development in urban areas.

Those interested in participating in the Plog Run are requested to visit, https://www.facebook.com/hubballidharwadsmartcitylimited or https://www.instagram.com/hubballidharwadsmartcity/  for registration.  For further details call Ph: 8762376497 or 9483757147.

