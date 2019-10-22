Pleas for medical aid under CM’s relief fund being routed through SAST

All applications seeking financial assistance for medical treatment under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) are now being routed through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the nodal agency that is implementing the government’s Ayushman Bharat–Arogya Karnataka (AB–ArK) health scheme.

According to a circular issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretary Shivayogi C. Kalasad last month, if a person is seeking relief prior to treatment and if the treatment (procedure) is covered under AB-ArK packages, the applicant will be advised to avail treatment in an empanelled hospital.

Also, if the applicant is seeking post-treatment relief, the application will be scrutinised by the SAST and the admissible cost of treatment (as per the package rate under AB-ArK) will be worked out. Medical assistance under the relief fund will be granted based on this estimate.

All applications submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office for medical relief will be sent online to SAST, which will in turn scrutinise and estimate the treatment cost or refer the patient to an empanelled hospital, the circular said. Those procedures that are not part of the 1,650 procedures covered under Ab-ArK scheme, such as thalassemia and bone marrow transplant, will be granted relief under CMRF after an estimation by the SAST. Applications pertaining to medico-legal cases will not be considered under CMRF, the circular stated.

Sources in SAST told The Hindu that these measures have been taken to streamline the existing system under the CM’s Relief Fund and avoid duplication of claims. “In the absence of a doctor monitoring the grant of medical assistance, the CM’s office was clueless on treatment costs. For example, if an applicant claimed ₹2 lakh for a procedure costing ₹20,000, it was passed off without any scrutiny and the claim was usually approved. Besides, as the system was being managed manually, there were also instances of the same person claiming assistance twice or thrice,” a source said.

Sources also said that it had come to light that some applicants were seeking assistance under CMRF even after being treated under AB-ArK for free. Such duplication can be avoided now as all applications will be sent to the SAST online, along with copies of ration and Aadhaar cards.