Plea to increase kerosene quota

The State government will try to ensure increased supply of kerosene for PDS card holders in tribal areas where it is used for lighting purpose, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti said on Tuesday.

Responding to a plea from BJP member Shantharam Siddi, the Minister said the government would work towards local licensing for vending kerosene for private distribution and increase the electrification drive in tribal areas.

Earlier, Mr. Siddi said the one litre quota of kerosene for a month for lighting purpose was too meagre, and that the government should increase it to three litres. “Without power, students sleep early and are deprived of time to read. Lighting situation aggravates in hilly areas in the rainy season,” he added.


