Plea to deny permission for Hindu Jagrana Vedike’s Dec. 24 programme in Srirangapatna

December 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Samana Manaskara Vedike, a progressive organisation, has urged the Mandya district administration to deny permission for Hindu Jagrana Vedike’s Sankeertana Yatra scheduled to be held in Srirangapatna from December 24 as it posed a threat to peace and communal harmony.

The Samana Manaskara Vedike representatives, who met Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar and Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish, have pointed out that the Hanuma Male and Sankeertana Yatre programme 2023 organised by Hindu Jagrana Vedike was aimed at “reconstruction of Anjaneyaswamy Temple occupied by Tipu Sultan”.

An attempt had been made to barge into the Jamia Mosque while houses of members of the minority community were targeted during a previous programme organised by the pro-Hindutva organization, the Vedike recalled.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in Mandya, the Vedike pointed out that the Hindu Jagrana Vedike in its programmes and handbills were publicly issuing statements that the purpose of the Mala Dharane and Sankeertana Yatre from December 17 to 24 was to “to construct the Mudala Bagilu Anjaneya Swamy Temple” by destroying the Jamia Masjid.

Hence, the programme not only posed a threat to communal harmony in Srirangapatna, but was also a punishable act under the provisions of the Places of Worship Act 1991.

Permit Hanuma Jayanti by general public

However, the Vedike said the district administration should permit the general public, if it wishes so, to organize Hanuma Jayanti programme after taking necessary precautionary measures.

It may be mentioned here that the district administration held a peace meeting in Srirangapatna on Tuesday ahead of the Hanuma Jayanti programme scheduled to be organised by the Sangh Parivar organisations.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar and Superintendent of Police N. Yathish were present at the peace meeting which was attended by various organisations in Srirangapatna.