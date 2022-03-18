Plea on date of Yogi Narayana Jayanti

K.R. Ramesh Kumar of the Congress on Friday urged the State Government to fix a day for celebrating Yogi Narayana Yathindra's Jayanti as per the Hindu calendar and not the English calendar.

Sri Yogi Narayana Mutt in Kaiwara in Chintamani taluk of Chickballapur district was dedicated to the saint, Sri Yogi Narayana, who was born in Kaiwara in 1726. He played a crucial role as spiritual leader and a social reformer.

Mr, Ramesh Kumar raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would take a decision on the suggestion given by the Congress member.