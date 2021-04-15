Plea in Karnataka HC seeks CBI probe into use of fake stamps and franking

Bengaluru

15 April 2021 20:38 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the instances of registration of documents using fake stamps and franking in various sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru city.

The petitioner, S. Narayana, has alleged that the Halasuru Gate police have been unable make any noteworthy progress in the criminal case registered in this regard in December 2020 based on a complaint by the sub-registrar of Gandhinagar.

Though the police registered an FIR on January 4, 2021, based on the complaint lodged on December 22, no swift action appears to have been taken by them though it appears that the State exchequer might have been cheated of crores of rupees using fake stamps and franking, the petition has alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj adjourned further hearing on the matter while asking the State to respond to the plea for transfer of probe to the CBI.