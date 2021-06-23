Plea in HC seeks UGD for Channapatna

23 June 2021 20:28 IST

Residents apprehend that Kanva river may get polluted like Bengaluru’s Vrishabhavathi river

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition which has expressed apprehension that Kanva river in Channaptna may get polluted like Vrishabhavathi river in Bengaluru due to the failure of Channapatna City Municipality in providing underground drainage facility.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order in the petition filed by M.K. Chandrashekar and other residents of Channapatna hailing from different walks of life.

Channapatna, famous for toys and silk, was upgraded to the status of a city municipality 25 years ago, but no UGD has been provided and the sewage is being let out into water bodies and the rivers around the city, including Kanva river, the petitioners pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

They have also expressed apprehension that the day is not too far when underground water will get contaminated with sewage in the absence of UGD and treatment plants while pointing out that the open sewer is posing serious health risks for residents in addition to the present pandemic.

It has also been pointed out in the petition that waste generated from a large number of silk twisting and reeling units situated in the city is let out into the open drain, which leads waste water to lakes, water of which is being used for drinking, irrigation, etc., by the residents of surrounding villages.

Channapatna, though being situated very close to Bengaluru, was not provided with UGD facility despite having many schemes including Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission, the petitioners have said while seeking direction for providing UGD, cover open drains, stop flow of sewage to lakes and river and establish sewage treatment plants.