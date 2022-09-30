Plea in HC claim that Ananthaswamy had not composed the full tune to the State anthem

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered the issue of notice to the State government on a petition complaining that late Mysore Ananathaswamy had “not composed the full tune” to the Naada Geete (State anthem) as was claimed by the government in its notification issued recently.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order on the petition filed by Kikkeri Krishna Murthy, a singer.

The petitioner has contended that “there is no material to show that late Mysore Ananthaswamy had composed the full tune to the anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate, which was penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.”

Though the anthem was being sung across the State in the tune fully composed by singer late C. Ashwath, the government in 2013 set up a committee to recommend a specific tune for the rendition of the anthem, the petitioner pointed out while claiming that this committee allowed the continuation of the tune composed by Ashwath after finding that Ananthaswamy had not composed the full tune.

It has also been claimed in the petition that another committee in 2014 too had recommended the continuation of the tune composed by Ashwath.

The petitioner, who is a student of Ashwath, has questioned the recommendation made by the 18-member committee led by singer H.R. Leelavathi to sing the anthem in the tune composed by Ananthaswamy while complaining that the committee and the government failed to consider his representation that Ananthaswamy had not composed the full tune to the anthem.

It is the petitioner’s claim that the Government Order cannot be implemented as Ananthaswamy had not composed the full tune to the anthem.