Plea against restrictions on persons aged above 65

Bengaluru

28 May 2020 23:10 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State and Union governments on a PIL petition questioning the restrictions imposed on the movement of persons aged above 65 in view of the lockdown.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on the petition filed by B.N. Jayadeva, a 68-year-old practising advocate.

The restrictions imposed on senior citizens aged above 65 has confined them to the four walls of their house, without they themselves going out or others meeting them, and this situation would push them into depression, the petitioner claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that several politicians above the age of 65, who are holding high public offices, move around freely even though the lockdown restrictions does not exempt such persons, the petitioner said that the ordinary senior citizens are discriminated against when compared with political leaders.

The lockdown norms states that “persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes”.

Further hearing was adjourned till June 5.