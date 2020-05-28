Karnataka

Plea against restrictions on persons aged above 65

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State and Union governments on a PIL petition questioning the restrictions imposed on the movement of persons aged above 65 in view of the lockdown.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on the petition filed by B.N. Jayadeva, a 68-year-old practising advocate.

The restrictions imposed on senior citizens aged above 65 has confined them to the four walls of their house, without they themselves going out or others meeting them, and this situation would push them into depression, the petitioner claimed.

Pointing out that several politicians above the age of 65, who are holding high public offices, move around freely even though the lockdown restrictions does not exempt such persons, the petitioner said that the ordinary senior citizens are discriminated against when compared with political leaders.

The lockdown norms states that “persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes”.

Further hearing was adjourned till June 5.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/plea-in-hc-against-restrictions-on-persons-aged-above-65/article31698462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY