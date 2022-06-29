Plea for single-ticket entry in Mysuru

Stakeholders in the Mysuru’s tourism industry are asking why the government is not keen on introducing the ‘one ticket, many destinations’ concept in Mysuru when it can go a long way in promoting tourism.

Now, tourists buy entry tickets separately to all the sites in and around Mysuru. To make it more convenient, a single ticket can be introduced as tourists usually visit all these places during their visit to Mysuru.

“We have been urging the government for the last three years for introduce single-ticket entry to tourist sites but our requests are not being considered. We don’t know what is the hitch since the facility benefits tourists and revenue collected in one account can be shared by all the stakeholders,” said Hotel Owners’ Association president C. Narayanagowda.

Instead of buying tickets at every tourist spot, visitors can purchase one ticket that will allow them entry to several spots.

Similar views were expressed by others. “Single-ticket entry is common abroad and it can be introduced on a pilot basis in Mysuru during Dasara. It can be tourist-friendly and benefits the departments too,” said B.S. Prashanth, president, Mysore Tourism Forum.