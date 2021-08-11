Plea for service road to Maddur

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha meets Nitin Gadkari on the issue

• Mysuru MP meets the Union Minister over the issue of inconvenience caused to the residents of several villages over discontinuity of service road of NH-275, which is constructed into a six-lane from Bengaluru to Mysuru, between K Koddihalli and Maddur

Shankar Bennur

The discontinuity in the construction of a service road between K. Koddihalli and Maddur town along the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway–275, which is undergoing widening into a six-lane access control highway, has caused inconvenience to the residents of several villages. The locals had staged protests on the issue.

The issue has now reached the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and urging him to direct the NHAI officials to construct the service road for ensuring continuity across Shimsha river and underpass requirement at T.M. Hosur junction.

In a memorandum to the Minister, the MP said the six-lane work of the highway with service road on both sides from Bengaluru to Mysuru is under progress. But the residents were facing the problem of discontinuity of the service road and therefore the villagers needed to use the existing road for 7 km to join the under-construction service road. If the service road was continued for 300 metres more, it would avoid inconvenience caused to villagers, who had interrupted the construction work seeking a solution to their problem.

Many representations had been submitted by the villagers of T.M Hosur, Kalenahalli, Nelanakoppalu, Kalenahalli Gate, Allapatna, Srirampura, Chennakere, Subbannakuppe, Mallegowda Koppal, and Channenahalli and other villages of Srirangapatna taluk for not considering the underpass provision at T.M. Hosur junction. The villagers had to travel 7.1 km towards Bengaluru side and 2.6 km to Mysuru side for reaching the other side of the village.