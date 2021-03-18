Plea for integrated planning, distribution of water

Mysuru

18 March 2021 20:11 IST

Activists want KUWDB to take over city’s water supply

- R.Krishna Kumar

With mercury levels soaring and the inequitable distribution of water supply within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits coming to focus again, social activists have sought a creation of a separate entity for supply of drinking water to Mysuru.

This comes close on the heels of Karnataka Urban Water and Drainage Board (KUWDB) taking over the drinking water supply in villages coming under Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) limits.

The decision to vest the responsibility of supplying drinking water in villages coming under MUDA limits with the KUWDB was announced in the State Budget early this month.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founder of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), said a single institution specialising in drinking water supply should be in charge and hence it was high time that KUWDB also takes over the responsibility of supplying drinking water to the city.

At present, Vani Vilas Water Works under the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is tasked with ensuring water supply to Mysuru and there are criticisms that it was found wanting.

Justifying the need for a single entity Mr. Shenoy said this will help usher in more professionalism besides reduction in political interference by the local councillors. He said the city’s population and the area was growing and the MCC was struggling to cope with ensuring equitable distribution of water.

There is a general perception that the VVWS cannot independently take any decision due to political interference from the local body nor can it plan or execute new projects to cater to the city’s future requirements.

Chandraprakash, professor of Commerce and Management, University of Mysore, said planning pertaining to water supply was at best ad hoc based on immediate requirements.

“First they added Hongalli and it was followed by Melapura after which another project was taken up to draw water from Kabini. But there is no comprehensive planning to meet the long-term requirements of the city’’, said Mr. Chandraprakash. He also cited the example of how certain assets such as electronic-flow systems left behind by JUSCO, remained unutilised and went defunct under VVWW.

Activists said the MCC itself was strapped for funds and lacked the wherewithal for long-term planning. A case in point is the proposed Haleunduwadi Water Works proposed almost 10 years ago. This is located a few km upstream of the KRS and the water availability is perennial. It will not only help augment the drinking water supplied to Mysuru by nearly 250 MLD to 300 MLD but will cater to Mysuru’s requirements for the next 50 years. However, the cost is prohibitive and cannot be implemented by the local body and hence the activists wanted the KUWDB to take over the management of drinking water supply in Mysuru.