Plea filed before CID seeking new probe into Megacity scam

BENGALURU

02 June 2021 00:00 IST

Following this, BSY supporters seek Yogeshwar’s resignation

Minister C. P. Yogeshwar, who has raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, appears to be in a spot with a few persons filing a fresh petition against his firm Megacity Developers.

This has given ammunition to the Chief Minister’s camp, which has demanded that he resign on moral grounds till the inquiry is completed. The fresh complaint comes close on the heels of the Minister approaching the party high command seeking a leadership change.

A few persons have filed a petition before the CID, which earlier looked into the case, seeking that there be a reinquiry under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act. Earlier, the case had been closed by the court on technical grounds.

“The petitioners have raised a serious issue of fraud with respect to Megacity Developers owned by Mr. Yogeshwar. He must immediately resign as Minister on moral grounds,” Chief Minister’s political adviser M.P. Renukacharya told The Hindu. He said he had submitted a petition to the Chief Minister, along with a few MLAs, seeking that Mr. Yogeshwar be dropped from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the party high command is learnt to have told Mr. Yogeshwar to desist from public outbursts against the CM and the government. Mr. Yogeshwar had recently remarked that the present government headed by Mr. Yediyurappa had “compromised” with the Opposition parties.

Vijayendra in New Delhi

Mr. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday made a quick visit to New Delhi, triggering political speculations.

However, sources close to him said that he was in the national capital on a “private visit” to meet a few lawyers to hold consultations on pending cases. They also said that he would return to Bengaluru on Wednesday.