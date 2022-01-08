Plea against Khandre’s election rejected

Bengaluru

08 January 2022 01:00 IST

The High Court of Karnataka has rejected an election petition questioning the legality of election of Eshwar B. Khandre of the Congress to the Legislative Assembly from Bhalki constituency in the elections held in 2018.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by D.K. Sidram of the BJP, who was defeated by Mr. Khandre.

It was alleged in the petition that the election was vitiated by a series of corrupt practices such as distribution of wall clocks and money perpetrated by or at the instance of Mr. Khandre. The petitioner had also alleged that Mr. Khandre had failed to disclose proper details in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers and had misused official machinery as he was a Minister in the State Cabinet then.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the court found that the petitioner had failed to produce “material facts” and “material particulars” in support of the allegation of corrupt election practices levelled against the returned candidate as mandated in Sections 83(1)(a) and 83 (1)(b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951

The court also said that “the allegation of tampering of EVMs cannot be lavishly made, especially when in terms of decision of the Supreme Court the ECI has adopted VVPAT to the EVMs and thereby, rendered them nearly un-tamperable”.