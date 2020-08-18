Plea against casting Sanjay Dutt in KGF-2 dismissed

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday dismissed a PIL petition questioning the casting of Sanjay Dutt, who had served imprisonment in connection with offences linked to the Mumbai blasts of 1993, in the Kannada film KGF-2.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while declining to entertain the petition filed by G. Shivashankar, a social worker from Hubballi.
Pointing out that Mr. Dutt was convicted for possessing arms illegally and had undergone imprisonment, it was contended on behalf of the petitioner that people of Karnataka were opposing allowing of Mr. Dutt to act in Kannada film as he was convicted, which was upheld even by the Supreme Court.
However, the Bench said that the petitioner was unable to show any provision of the law that prevents Mr. Dutt from acting in any film and the law that prevents Hombaale Films Ltd., which is producing the film, from allowing Mr. Dutt to act in its film.
KGF-2, is a sequel of KGF Chapter 1 that had a star cast including Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, with music by Ravi Basrur. and is produced by Hombaale films. KGF-2’s initial release was slated for October but has been postponed as Mr. Dutt has taken a break from acting to undergo treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath