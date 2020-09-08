Playwright Belur Krishnamurthy passes away

Playwright Belur Krishnamurthy died in a hospital in Hassan on Tuesday morning. He was 89. Krishnamurthy had developed breathing problem a couple of days ago and he was admitted to Sanjeevini Cooperative Hospital in Hassan. He tested negative for COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and four children.

He has written 100 plays and a few novels. One of his popular plays, Tyagi, has seen 28 re-prints. His autobiography, Vykunta Beedi, is a noted work. He worked as a physical education teacher for 38 years and served in many cultural organisations, including the Akhila Karnataka Natakakarara Sangha, the Rangabhumi Kalavidara Sangha, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat and the Kannada Jagruta Samiti.

Krishnamurthy has been felicitated with many awards and honours. He chaired the 11th Hassan district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan. He has delivered several talks on Hassan Akashvani. He has pledged his body to SDM Ayurveda College in Hassan.

Hundreds of people paid him their last respects at his residence in Belur.