Playwright Belur Krishnamurthy passes away

Playwright Belur Krishnamurthy died in a hospital in Hassan on Tuesday morning. He was 89. Krishnamurthy had developed breathing problem a couple of days ago and he was admitted to Sanjeevini Cooperative Hospital in Hassan. He tested negative for COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and four children.
He has written 100 plays and a few novels. One of his popular plays, Tyagi, has seen 28 re-prints. His autobiography, Vykunta Beedi, is a noted work. He worked as a physical education teacher for 38 years and served in many cultural organisations, including the Akhila Karnataka Natakakarara Sangha, the Rangabhumi Kalavidara Sangha, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat and the Kannada Jagruta Samiti.
Krishnamurthy has been felicitated with many awards and honours. He chaired the 11th Hassan district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan. He has delivered several talks on Hassan Akashvani. He has pledged his body to SDM Ayurveda College in Hassan.
Hundreds of people paid him their last respects at his residence in Belur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath