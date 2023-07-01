Playing sports can reduce stress: Deputy Commissioner

July 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Yadgir

Playing any sports which involve physical exercise is not only good for health but also reduces mental stress, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal, has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a sports event jointly organised by the district Revenue Department Employees' Association and Village Accountants' Association in Yadgir on Saturday.

“Winning or losing is not important. But, your involvement in sports is important. Female employees should also participate in sport,” she said and advised that employees should extend service to the needy people without any delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garima Panwar, Chief Executive officer of the zilla panchayat, said the Revenue Department could play a decisive role in developing the district. The department can be considered as the backbone of other government departments. “You have a good opportunity to serve the people and achieve in the department,” she said.

C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, advised the employees to organise sports events at least once a year.

Kabbaddi, cricket, and volleyball games were held for male employees while musical chair, lemon and spoon, skipping, carrom, lagori, badminton, and chess were held for female employees.

Ms. Snehal, Ms. Panwar, and Mr. Vedamurthy faced a cricket ball and encouraged the employees.

Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner; Shalam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division; Annarao Patil and Subbanna Jamakhandi, tahsildars of Yadgir and Shorapur respectively; Shabbir Patel, district president of the revenue employees' association, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.