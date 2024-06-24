‘Playing chess teaches lessons for a successful life’

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad has said that the game of chess teaches one how to lead a successful life by countering challenges and clearing hurdles.

He was speaking at the inauguration the All India FIDE Rating Rapid Chess Tournament organised jointly by Rotary Club Hubballi North, KLE Technological University, Hubballi, and Dharwad District Chess Association at Dr. Prabhakar Kore Sports Arena in Hubballi on Saturday last.

Mr. Prasad said that the game of chess taught one how to come out of a difficult situation if one has the patience to think and work out a plan at crucial junctures.

Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar wished the participants good luck and spoke about how mind games can impact one’s life.

Past Rotary District Governor Anand Kulkarni explained how the game has changed in the recent years.

President of Rotary Club Hubballi North Nagaraj Shetti and president of Dharwad District Chess Association Arvind Yeri proposed a vote of thanks.

Over 400 players from different parts of India participated in the tournament which concluded on Sunday.

