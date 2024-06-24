GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Playing chess teaches lessons for a successful life’

All India FIDE Rating Rapid Chess concludes in Hubballi

Published - June 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
All India FIDE rating Rapid Chess Tournament under way at the Dr. Prabhakar Kore Sports Arena in Hubballi.

All India FIDE rating Rapid Chess Tournament under way at the Dr. Prabhakar Kore Sports Arena in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad has said that the game of chess teaches one how to lead a successful life by countering challenges and clearing hurdles.

He was speaking at the inauguration the All India FIDE Rating Rapid Chess Tournament organised jointly by Rotary Club Hubballi North, KLE Technological University, Hubballi, and Dharwad District Chess Association at Dr. Prabhakar Kore Sports Arena in Hubballi on Saturday last.

Mr. Prasad said that the game of chess taught one how to come out of a difficult situation if one has the patience to think and work out a plan at crucial junctures.

Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar wished the participants good luck and spoke about how mind games can impact one’s life.

Past Rotary District Governor Anand Kulkarni explained how the game has changed in the recent years.

President of Rotary Club Hubballi North Nagaraj Shetti and president of Dharwad District Chess Association Arvind Yeri proposed a vote of thanks.

Over 400 players from different parts of India participated in the tournament which concluded on Sunday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.