‘Player draft method will help prevent owner intervention’

KSCA honorary secretary Santosh Menon and other office-bearers unveiling the Maharaja Trophy at a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRISH PATTANASHETTI

August 04, 2022 19:57 IST

Karnataka State Cricket Association unveils Maharaja Trophy in Hubballi

Honorary secretary of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Santosh Menon on Thursday said that the shift from franchisee model to player draft method was the outcome of KSCA’s decision to prevent any type of intervention in the game of cricket by team owners

Addressing presspersons after unveiling the trophy of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Menon said that after a thorough discussion, it was decided to shift to player draft method as it will help in forming equal and balanced teams. “We have decided to eliminate the franchisee model,” he said.

He said that the player draft method was already in use in various countries and it will help in better composition of teams. And, through this method, KSCA will be responsible for forming teams, while only the commercial aspects will be decided by sponsors.

34 matches

Giving details of the Maharaja Trophy, he said that, in all, 34 matches will be played between six teams for 21 days from August 7. And, all the six teams will face each other twice during the league matches.

Mr. Menon said that the plan is to inaugurate the improved facilities and infrastructure at KSCA stadiums in Hubballi and Belagavi by December. And, Dharwad zone of KSCA will be conducting BCCI and Ranji Trophy matches soon and Gadag will get BCCI matches in the next season.

To a query on match fixing, he said that anti-corruption and anti-doping sessions will be held for players by integrity offices and this apart, AI-based Sports Radar software will be used to review pattern of matches to check any kind of match fixing.

To another query, he clarified that there will be no change in focus areas and KSCA will more vigorously plan its inter-club, inter-zone and other matches in different categories to identify and promote local cricket talents.

He said that there are 13 players from Dharwad Zone playing in different teams in this season and Hubballi Tigers, sponsored by Jindal Steels, will have Abhimanyu Mithun as captain.

Convenor of KSCA Dharwad Zone Avinash Potdar said that tenders for KSCA stadium work worth ₹25 crore at Gadag have been floated and the stadium will be ready in six months.

KSCA Dharwad Zone Chairman Viranna Savadi, managing committee members Vasudev Jaisingh, Shashidhar and zonal in-charge Muralidhar and others were present.

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Menon admitted that the player draft method will mean reduction in revenue but it will completely prevent owners intervention in cricket matters. Moreover, KSCA has enough resources for promotion of cricket, he said.