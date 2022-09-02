Play staged

Esura Kodevu was staged on Kuvempu University campus at Shankarghatta on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Rangayana staged Esura Kodevu, a play based on the freedom struggle at Esur in Shikaripur taluk, at Basava Bhavana on Kuvempu University campus on Friday.

The residents of Esur in Shikaripur taluk actively took part in the Quit India movement and refused to pay taxes to the British regime. They declared their village independent. The British hanged five of the protesters.

Sasvehalli Sathish wrote the play based on the incident and Sripad Thirthahalli directed it. As part of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the play was staged on the campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Vice-Chancellor, who inaugurated the play, said the students should understand the sacrifice of freedom fighters and study the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and Ambedkar among others. Similarly, the students should also understand the role of common people in the freedom struggle.

Sandesh Javali, director of Shivamogga Rangayana, said two troupes of Rangayana had staged the play at more than 100 places in the State.