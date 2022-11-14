Play on Tipu set to land in court

November 14, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The play titled ‘Real Dreams of Tipu’ which was released in a book format in Mysuru on Sunday is set to land in court with Tanvir Sait, MLA, announcing that he will file a case against it.

‘’The play has also been brought out as a book and I have received a copy of the same. I have contacted an advocate besides sending him a copy of the book and will file a case against it’’, said Mr. Sait.

The book, written by Addanda C Cariappa, director of theatre repertory Rangayana, was released by writer S.L. Bhyrappa and is set to make its stage debut in Mysuru on November 20.

Mr. Sait also took exception to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s statements that he would demolish a bus stop with domes atop it if the design was not changed within a few days. ‘’It is the way Mr.Simha perceives certain things but lest one forget, it is a bus stop built with taxpayers’ money and is everybody’s responsibility to save public property’’, said Mr. Sait.

’Design inspired by palace’

Meanwhile, an engineer associated with the project said that the bus stop is near the JSS College on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway and comes under the Krishnaraja constituency represented by S.A. Ramdas, MLA. It was his desire to have a design reflective of the Mysuru palace and hence the dome was conceived and is not as stated by the MP.

Mr. Simha had referred to the bus stop and objected to it stating that ‘’two small domes flanking a larger dome was nothing but a mosque’’. ‘’I have given the engineers 3 days time to change it failing which I will demolish it myself’’, Mr. Simha had said.