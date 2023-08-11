Play on ‘Shakespeare’s Wife’ to be staged on Saturday

August 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Two shows of a play titled “Shakespeare’s Wife” will be staged at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, on Saturday (August 12), between 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

“Shakespeare’s Wife” is a solo performance that attempts to see William Shakespeare through his wife’s eyes. Written in Kannada by Uday Itagi, and translated into English by Laxmi Chandrashekar, an award-winning translator, the play is inspired by Robert Nay’s novel ‘Mrs’.

Shakespeare’ and Shakespeare’s sonnets. Fortified with information drawn from the famous feminist scholar, Germaine Greer’s well- researched work ‘Shakespeare’s Wife’, the play gives us glimpses of the social structure and the status of women in Elizabethan England.

Presented by Kriyative Theatre, one of the most popular, bi-lingual theatre groups in the city, ‘Shakespeare’s Wife’ is directed by Vishwaraj Patil and performed by Laxmi Chandrashekar, who has several bi-lingual solo performances to her credit. The music has been composed by Gajanana Naik and sets designed by Vishwanath Mandi, said a press release issued by Laxmi Chandrashekar.