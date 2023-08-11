HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Play on ‘Shakespeare’s Wife’ to be staged on Saturday

August 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two shows of a play titled “Shakespeare’s Wife” will be staged at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, on Saturday (August 12), between 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

“Shakespeare’s Wife” is a solo performance that attempts to see William Shakespeare through his wife’s eyes. Written in Kannada by Uday Itagi, and translated into English by Laxmi Chandrashekar, an award-winning translator, the play is inspired by Robert Nay’s novel ‘Mrs’.

Shakespeare’ and Shakespeare’s sonnets. Fortified with information drawn from the famous feminist scholar, Germaine Greer’s well- researched work ‘Shakespeare’s Wife’, the play gives us glimpses of the social structure and the status of women in Elizabethan England.

Presented by Kriyative Theatre, one of the most popular, bi-lingual theatre groups in the city, ‘Shakespeare’s Wife’ is directed by Vishwaraj Patil and performed by Laxmi Chandrashekar, who has several bi-lingual solo performances to her credit. The music has been composed by Gajanana Naik and sets designed by Vishwanath Mandi, said a press release issued by Laxmi Chandrashekar.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.