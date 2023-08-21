HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Play on Goruru’s works on Aug 24 and 25 in Mysuru

August 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Goruru, a new play based on selected writings of noted Kannada writer Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar, will be staged at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises in Mysuru on August 24 and 25.

Niranthara Foundation, which has adapted the noted writer’s works for the stage, launched posters of the play Goruru in Mysuru on Monday. The play to be held at 6.30 p.m. on both days, has been directed by theatre director Manjunath L. Badiger while Digvijay has composed music for the play.

According to Mr. Suguna from Niranthara Foundation, the play introduces the enchanting world of Goruru to the audience while presenting various characters, their diversities, experiences and daily routines of the commoners, and the surrounding environment.

“Despite facing strange situations in their daily lives, the residents of Goruru co-exist harmoniously and solve their challenges together”, said a statement on the play.

Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar, a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi, was imprisoned for two months by the British administration for participating in the Quit India Movement of 1942 while his son Ramachandra was martyred for the same reason in 1947, the statement added.

Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar, who has given many important works to the world of Kannada literature, started with “Halliya Chitragalu” and “Namma Oorina Rasikaru” before authoring many popular books. His stories “Boothaiyana Maga Ayyu” and “Hemavathi” and “Urvashi” have also become important Kannada films.

Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar was nominated to Karnataka Legislative Council in 1952 in recognition of his literary contributions while University of Mysore honoured him with a honorary doctorate in 1971.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.