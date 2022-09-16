Play in Shivamogga in memory of theatre personality B.V. Karanth

Also, artistes of the Rangayana will present theatre songs (ranga geethegalu) composed by B.V. Karanth at Suvarna Samskrutika Bhavan on September 19

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 16, 2022 14:50 IST

B.V. Karanth (1929-2002), architect of Rangayana | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Shivamogga Rangayana will present theatre songs and stage a play in Shivamogga on September 19 to mark the birth anniversary of theatre personality B.V. Karanth.

Artists of the Rangayana will present theatre songs ( ranga geethegalu) composed by B.V. Karanth at Suvarna Samskrutika Bhavan. Kaivalya Kala Kendra of Bengaluru will stage the play Madhavi, directed by Sripad Bhat.

Noted theatre actor and director Huligappa Kattimani, member of Ranga Samaja Dr. T.R. Guruprasad and Rangayana director Sandesh Javali are among those who will take part in the programme. The entry tickets for the play are priced ₹30 each.

