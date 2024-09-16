Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSB on September 20

The platinum jubilee celebrations of Central Silk Board will be held at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru on September 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlights of the platinum jubilee celebrations include unveiling of technologies developed by CSB, exhibition of silk products, interaction with farmers, showcasing of videos on CSB’s achievements, demonstration of CSB’s services and release of sericulture publications.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to grace the celebrations as the chief guest in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna.

Minister for Social Welfare and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar are also expected to attend the event as guests of honour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.