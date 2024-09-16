GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSB on September 20

Published - September 16, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The platinum jubilee celebrations of Central Silk Board will be held at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru on September 20.

The highlights of the platinum jubilee celebrations include unveiling of technologies developed by CSB, exhibition of silk products, interaction with farmers, showcasing of videos on CSB’s achievements, demonstration of CSB’s services and release of sericulture publications.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to grace the celebrations as the chief guest in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna.

Minister for Social Welfare and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar are also expected to attend the event as guests of honour.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.