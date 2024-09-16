Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSB on September 20

The platinum jubilee celebrations of Central Silk Board will be held at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru on September 20.

The highlights of the platinum jubilee celebrations include unveiling of technologies developed by CSB, exhibition of silk products, interaction with farmers, showcasing of videos on CSB’s achievements, demonstration of CSB’s services and release of sericulture publications.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to grace the celebrations as the chief guest in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna.

Minister for Social Welfare and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar are also expected to attend the event as guests of honour.