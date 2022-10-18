Platform ticket fare hiked temporarily

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 18, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

South Western Railway has temporarily hiked platform ticket fare to ₹20 per head from ₹10 per head, in some railway stations to handle festival rush.

The 10-day hike will be on from October 21 to 31 in Belagavi, Ballari, Hosapete and Vijayapura railway stations in the Hubballi Division.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The enhancement of platform ticket fare is to ensure free movement of bona fide passengers on platforms and to avoid overcrowding during the peak Deepavali festival season and holidays, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app