Platform ticket fare hiked temporarily

South Western Railway has temporarily hiked platform ticket fare to ₹20 per head from ₹10 per head, in some railway stations to handle festival rush.

The 10-day hike will be on from October 21 to 31 in Belagavi, Ballari, Hosapete and Vijayapura railway stations in the Hubballi Division.

The enhancement of platform ticket fare is to ensure free movement of bona fide passengers on platforms and to avoid overcrowding during the peak Deepavali festival season and holidays, said a release.