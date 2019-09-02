Plastic sheet used to cover Ganesh idol catches fire

A plastic sheet that was used to cover a Ganesh idol caught fire when it came in contact with a live electric wire at Bhagya Nagar in Belagavi on Sunday.

Members of a Ganesh Mandal in Khanapur were taking home a tall Ganesh idol from a idol-maker at Krishi Colony.

Youths who were transporting the tall idol used bamboo poles to raise the electric wires to allow the vehicle to pass through. But one of the wires skipped and fell on the plastic sheet covering the idol. Sparks flew and the plastic caught fire. However, the idol was not damaged. And, no one was injured.

HESCOM officials said that despite repeated warnings and requests, Ganesh Mandal members do not intimate them during transporting such idols. “If they tell us in advance, we will stop transmission on such lines en route. But they don’t do this. They try to raise the wires themselves and they can fail at times,” they said.

“Also, our requests to idol-makers and the Ganesh Mandals to keep the height of idols at less than 10 m as that is the height of our wires from the ground have not evoked any response. The idol that was taken through Bhagya Nagar was taller than 10 m and the cover was damaged,” said a HESCOM officer.