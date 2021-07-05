Karnataka

Plastic removed from Kabini backwaters

Cleaning up: Forest Department personnel and volunteers removing plastic waste from Kabini backwaters on Sunday.  

A large amount of plastic waste accumulated in the Kabini backwaters was removed in a special drive by the Forest Department, on Sunday.

They were joined by nearly 150 volunteers including representatives from NGOs like Namma Mysuru Foundation, Friends of Wildlife, among others in the drive.

The focus was on the Kabini backwaters falling under the Gundre Range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The authorities said plastic waste along with other biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes are carried by the river during the course of it flow and this accumulates in the backwaters.

As the water level was less it was decided to clear as much of the waste as possible. Nearly 500 bags of waste were collected and removed from the backwaters.

The site is now plastic-free, announced the department. A similar exercise was conducted in the backwaters falling under the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve a few days ago.


