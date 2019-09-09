Plastic-free Dasara campaign launched

The authorities are planning a plastic-free Dasara this season and have launched an awareness drive to reduce patronising single-use plastic material.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who visited the Kukkarahalli lake in the city on Sunday, released a few posters and publicity materials to promote the concept.

The campaign was launched in association with a private charitable trust and eco-friendly bags were distributed to the public.

Officials said the drive will provide a fillip to the next round of Swachh Bharat campaign to keep the city clean.

Later, Mr. Somanna interacted with the public and received complaints, most of which pertained to the lack of maintenance of the lake.

A section of the morning walkers apprised the Minister of the importance of the lake as a lung space and how many visits were undertaken by VIPs without any significant improvement to the waterbody.

The crux of the problem was the inflow of untreated sewage water and the Minister promised solution to help conserve the lake ecosystem.

The University of Mysore, which is the custodian of the lake, was sounded off by the Minister to take steps to divert and stop the flow of untreated sewage into the lake.

There were also complaints about the growing commercialisation around the lake precincts and the attention of Mr.Somanna was drawn to the sale of cooked items, including fried fish, though there was permission only to sell fresh fish.

Mr. Somanna said post-Dasara he would hold extensive talks with the stakeholders to ensure that the lakes of Mysuru are conserved and the environment protected.

Meanwhile, the former Minister S.R. Mahesh, claimed that the previous coalition government had already sanctioned adequate funds for the lake’s development, and hence the Minister need only ensure that the funds were implemented properly.