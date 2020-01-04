Plastic bags: Shops raided in K.R. Pet

In massive raids conducted in different parts of K.R. Pet here on Friday, shopkeepers were warned against neglecting cleanliness and distributing environmentally hazardous polythene bags to customers.

The shopkeepers were seen stocking and distributing banned polythene bags during the raids, jointly conducted by the officials of K.R. Pet Town Municipal Council (TMC) and the local police. A huge quantity of bags were found at chicken/meat, and liquor shops in the vicinity of private bus stand in the town. Awine store next to the TMC was found regularly dumping empty liquor bottles and other used waste near the TMC.

The raids also revealed that the chicken stall owners were dumping waste near the historical Devirammanni lake. They were also found throwing waste in front of their shops. The owners were warned of cancelled licenses besides criminal cases on charges of violating license conditions as well polluting the public places.