Karnataka

Plastic bags: Shops raided in K.R. Pet

K.R. Pet TMC and police officials during the raid in K.R Pet on Friday.

K.R. Pet TMC and police officials during the raid in K.R Pet on Friday.  

more-in

In massive raids conducted in different parts of K.R. Pet here on Friday, shopkeepers were warned against neglecting cleanliness and distributing environmentally hazardous polythene bags to customers.

The shopkeepers were seen stocking and distributing banned polythene bags during the raids, jointly conducted by the officials of K.R. Pet Town Municipal Council (TMC) and the local police. A huge quantity of bags were found at chicken/meat, and liquor shops in the vicinity of private bus stand in the town. Awine store next to the TMC was found regularly dumping empty liquor bottles and other used waste near the TMC.

The raids also revealed that the chicken stall owners were dumping waste near the historical Devirammanni lake. They were also found throwing waste in front of their shops. The owners were warned of cancelled licenses besides criminal cases on charges of violating license conditions as well polluting the public places.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
waste management and pollution control
environmental issues
plastic pollution
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 12:56:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/plastic-bags-shops-raided-in-kr-pet/article30474077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY