Plasma taken from Bengaluru to Chennai via green corridor

An inter-State green corridor was created to transport convalescent plasma from HealthCare Global Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. In a press release, HCG Enterprises Ltd said the green corridor was created over a 348-km stretch for 4.5 hours.
The blood plasma was for a COVID-19 positive elderly woman. Plasma was extracted from a donor, who had recovered from the disease, at 3 p.m. on Monday at HGC hospital in Bengaluru. An ambulance carrying the plasma left the hospital at 5 p.m. via the green corridor created with the help of Bengaluru City Police.
Dr. Vishal Rao, Associate Dean, Centre for Academics and Research, HCG Cancer Hospital, in a press release said, “Green corridors to facilitate transportation of organs is a common phenomenon, but an inter-State transfer of plasma was a first. Within two hours of extraction, we were all set to transfer the plasma. The police officials created a special green corridor so that the plasma could reach the hospital from Bengaluru to Chennai in a timely manner.”
Dr. Rao also said with each passing day, plasma requirements for patients are increasing and in the absence of a bank, it becomes difficult to cater to them. The HCG team carried the plasma till Hosur, from where it was transferred to the team from the private hospital. The plasma reached Chennai at 9.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath