Plasma donation among programmes to mark Modi’s 70th birthday in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched week-long programmes to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The programmes, which are being held as per the direction of the party’s national president J. P. Nadda, include donating plasma to 70 COVID-19 patients through some hospitals. While Mr. Modi’s birthday is on Thursday, the programmes have been on since Monday.

According to a release from BJP State vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana and general secretary Siddaraju, the proposed programmes include the distribution of artificial limbs to 70 physically challenged persons in each Assembly constituency, holding 70 blood donation camps in every district, and the distribution of free spectacles to 70 poor people.

Cleanliness drives will be held in 70 villages and 70 public places in every district. Also, an oath will be taken to desist from using single-use plastic, the release said.

To mark Gandhi Jayanti, the party plans to hold another string of week-long programmes, from September 25 to October 2, including a public awareness drive to promote the use of khadi and other local products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, the release said.

The party has also planned various programmes to mark the birth anniversary of its ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25.