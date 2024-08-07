ADVERTISEMENT

Planters can file application for grant of land on contract basis

Published - August 07, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has invited applications from people who have cultivated plantation crops on government land before January 1, 2005, to grant a contract for the land.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj said eligible candidates can submit applications in the prescribed Form 9 to the tahsildars of Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, Kalasa, Sringeri, Koppa, N.R. Pura, and Tarikere. The farmers have 90 days to submit their applications.

The government has decided to hand over the land to eligible candidates on a contract basis.

