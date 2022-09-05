Planter ends life

ADVERTISEMENT

A planter ended his life at Gonihaklu in Koppa taluk on Sunday leaving a death note in which he alleged his wife and her relatives responsible for his decision. Aravind, 45, is survived by wife Rekha and two children.

Recently, Rekha had filed a complaint with the Jayapura police alleging that she was being tortured by her husband and his parents. Jyothi, Police Sub-Inspector of Jayapura, had summoned Aravind and his parents for an inquiry. It is said that Aravind and his parents were deeply disturbed by this.

In his death note, Aravind mentioned the police inquiry and accused the officer of arriving at a conclusion without verifying facts about the case from both sides. The officer, according to the death note, suggested that Aravind make arrangements for his wife’s separate stay at Jayapura. However, he was not ready to leave his aged parents and stay away from them.

Aravind, in his death note, also said that his wife should not touch his body and wanted the police to take action against her and her other relatives. A case has been registered against Rekha and six of her relatives.

Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth told The Hindu that the case had been registered. The deceased in his death note had named his wife and others responsible. When asked about the mention of PSI’s name in the death note, the officer said the police officer had received a complaint and acted upon it. There was nothing untoward in her action.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling.