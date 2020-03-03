Plantation workers worried as elephants roam free

Hassan

03 March 2020 17:37 IST

According to Forest Dept. officers, the elephants are moving to coffee estates in search of food as paddy fields have become empty

The repeated incidents of human-elephant conflict in Sakleshpur taluk have left the people in shock and worry. Planters and workers, busy picking coffee beans, are worried about their safety as more than 55 elephants are roaming in different parts of Sakleshpur, Yeslur and Alur forest ranges. Parents are worried about the safety of their school-going children.

Rapid response teams have been active in all three ranges keeping a track of the elephants’ movement. The teams can alert the people in advance, but cannot drive the animals back to forest areas. When an elephant ransacked a cattle shed at Heggodde in Sakleshpur on Monday morning, members of the team were tracking the herd’s movement and alerting the people around. The people affected have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem. They want all elephants are captured and relocated.

According to officers of the Forest Department, the elephants are moving to coffee estates as paddy fields have become empty. In search of food, they land in coffee estates, leaving the workers in danger. Many planters are deputing a couple of workers to keep an eye on elephants’ movements so that others could continue the work without fear.

As many as 108 local people are part of the rapid response team. Based on the information they collect from the field, they inform planters and workers on the whereabouts of the herds. Depending upon the information, the planters decide whether to take up the work that day or not.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu, “Our teams have been following the herds and keep the local public informed about the elephants’ movements. This exercise has helped avoid man-animal conflicts.”

The department is planning to radio-collar three elephants so that the movement of herds could be tracked effectively. “We have sought the permission to radio-collar the elephants and soon we will conduct the operation”, he said.