Plantation worker trampled to death by elephant in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau May 10, 2022 12:40 IST

More than 60 elephants in three herds have been roaming in Alur, Sakleshpur and Belur taluks of Hassan district in Karnataka

A file photo of an elephant in Karnataka

More than 60 elephants in three herds have been roaming in Alur, Sakleshpur and Belur taluks of Hassan district in Karnataka

A plantation worker was trampled to death by an elephant at Ballupete near Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka on May 10. Ravi, 45, a resident of a village near Ballupete, was attacked by an elephant while he was working in the estate of B.D. Vishwanath around 10.30 a.m. The local people said that the workers had no information about the movement of elephants in the estate. More than 60 elephants in three herds have been roaming in Alur, Sakleshpur and Belur taluks of Hassan district. The local people have been demanding that the Forest Department capture all elephants and relocate them. The department had planned an operation to capture the tuskers that cause trouble in the area on May 1. However, the operation was delayed due to rains.



Our code of editorial values