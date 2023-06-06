ADVERTISEMENT

Plantation worker injured in a tiger attack in Chikkamagaluru

June 06, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

A woman was killed in a tiger attack in the village in November 2014

The Hindu Bureau

Maikan Mess, the plantation worker from Assam who suffered injuries in a tiger attack at Pandarahalli, being treated at a hospital in Chikkamagaluru on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman plantation worker suffered injuries in a tiger attack at Pandaravalli near Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. Maikan Mess, 35, a native of Assam, was working in a coffee estate when she encountered the tiger. The animal pounced on her but ran away when the other workers at the scene raised an alarm.

The woman is undergoing treatment at Chikkamagaluru district hospital. N.E. Kranthi, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that the place where the incident happened had been known for the movement of tigers. “The lady suffered minor injuries. She is out of danger,” the officer said.

A woman was killed in a tiger attack in Pandaravalli in November 2014. The Forest Department had captured the animal after the incident. 

