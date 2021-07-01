Plantation worker ends life

H

01 July 2021 18:01 IST

A plantation worker committed suicide after he was allegedly assaulted by his employer at Hullumane in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday. Shivakumar, 45, was found dead near his house. He has left a note mentioning Some Gowda, his planter, and his associates.

Earlier in the day the planter had called Shivakumar over the phone and asked him to come to work. But Shivakumar refused to work citing his ill-health. The planter and his associates allegedly assaulted him with wooden sticks and iron rods. Upset over the incident, he ended his life, according to Suresh, his brother.

Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)