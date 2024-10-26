ADVERTISEMENT

‘Plant more saplings and nurture them to reduce impact of deforestation’

Published - October 26, 2024 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A mega plantation drive by Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank to plant 500 saplings on the JSS Mahavidyapeeth Campus in Dharwad being launched by bank chairman Shrikant M. Bhandiwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To mitigate further damage to the environment caused by deforestation, there is an urgent need to plant more saplings, nurture them and prioritise forest conservation, Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) Srikanth M. Bhandiwad has said.

Inaugurating the programme to plant 500 beneficial saplings on the JSS Mahavidyapeeth campus in Dharwad on Friday, he said that every individual should aim to plant and care for at least one sapling every year. Parents and teachers have a vital role in nurturing this habit among the children, he said.

Mr. Bhandiwad further said that the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme, a nationwide initiative by the Finance Ministry (DFS) of the Government of India, was in full swing with cleaning and tree planting and nurturing being core components.

S.G. Biradar, Administrative Officer of JSS Mahavidyapeeth, Dharwad, emphasised the importance of incorporating plant care and environmental awareness into every school’s curriculum. Former Deputy Director of Horticulture C.K. Herkal stressed on educating youth about the threats posed by global warming and pollution. “Growing more trees is currently the only way to mitigate these challenges. If a tree must be cut, another should be planted in its place,” he said.

Environmental activist Shankar Kumbi, General Managers of the bank Puneeth M., Sateesha R., R.T. Kamble, Dilip Kumar, Chief Manager Ullas Guna and others were present.

