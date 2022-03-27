Plans to modernise looms, increase silk production

New KSIC Mysore Silk showroom inaugurated

Mysore Silk is a great tradition of Karnataka patronised by the rulers of Mysuru and now patronised and promoted by the State | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Government is taking steps to modernise looms to increase silk production in the State and introduce new designs for the famed Mysore Silk sarees.

This was stated by Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Mr. K.C. Narayana Gowda, here on Sunday. The Minister was speaking after opening a new KSIC Mysore Silk showroom on the Kalidasa Road in the city.

The Minister said scores of looms are either under-utilised or have become defunct in the districts and the government is taking steps for their revival. Besides, additional looms will be installed to shore up production, the minister said.

He said Mysore Silk is a great tradition of the State patronised by the rulers of Mysuru and now patronised and promoted by the State. It is a matter of pride and heritage. It has secured the coveted Geographical Indication tag in view of its uniqueness and hence there was a tremendous demand for the product, the minister added.

He said that there were plans to introduce new designs and patterns to the famed Mysore Silk sarees besides installation of new looms so as to ramp up production to meet the demand. ‘’The demand for silk from Karnataka was high and the State was unable to cater to the demand. We secured an order from Varanasi to supply over 3000 metric tons of silk but are unable to fulfil it,’’ said Mr.Narayana Gowda.

New KSIC Mysore Silk showrooms would also come up in various airports of the country including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, the minister added.

The new showroom in Mysuru is located opposite the CFTRI Residential Complex in Jayalakshmipuram and the authorities have announced a 25 per cent rebate on purchase.