Plans to make Mysuru a ‘plastic-free’ city

May 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The district administration in Mysuru is exploring a plan to address the plastic menace.

In a move aimed at making Mysuru a “plastic-free” city, the administration has proposed to tie up with Indira Canteens in this endeavour, with the people’s support for ending the menace.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, during a meeting on solid waste management at the MCC here on Friday, said there has been a plan to provide free meals to those who support the drive to address the plastic menace, by depositing plastic trash at the canteens.

There is a hope that the initiative can be helpful in addressing the problem to an extent, sending a message to society, the meeting was told. This was one of the contributors for reclaiming the lost ‘Swachh’ title, as plastic menace continues to bother efforts for streamlining the waste management.