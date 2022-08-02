Plans to invite CM for Chamarajanagar’s silver jubilee

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday proposed to invite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in the Silver Jubilee of the district’s creation. Chamarajanagar district, which was carved out of the undivided Mysuru district on August 15, 1997, completes 25 years during the coming Independence Day and the district administration is planning to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the district either on August 25 or 26 in a grand manner.

Speaking to reporters at Nagamale Bhavan in Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, Mr. Somanna said the district administration officials will be directed to hold preliminary meetings to chalk out the programmes to mark the district’s silver jubilee. In order to make the event meaningful and memorable, a variety of programmes should be organised, he said.

Recently, Mr. Somanna said the silver jubilee of the district’s creation will be celebrated alongwith Independence Day, but on Thursday said the programme will be held later this month on either August 25 or 26 or any other convenient date to facilitate the participation of the Chief Minister.

It may be mentioned here that Chamarajanagar was superstitiously considered to be a jinxed town. In a rather unfounded belief, Chief Ministers were feared to lose power after visiting Chamarajanagar. However, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had famously defied the jinx by visiting Chamarajanagar several times during his tenure and continuing to stay at the helm.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s multiple visits to Chamarajanagar during his tenure were even recalled by Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at a recent function in Mysuru when a book on the former Chief Minister’s administration was released.

Meanwhile, Mr. Somanna asked officials to organise the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between August 13 and 15 besides the Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav on August 14 and 15.