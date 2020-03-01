‘Plans to develop residential layouts will be chalked out’

HUBBALLI

01 March 2020 00:26 IST

No new layouts have been formed in twin cities of late

The Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) will chalk out plans to develop residential layouts in the twin cities and distribute at least 8,000 to 10,000 residential plots in the next three years, according to the new chairman of HDUDA, Nagesh Kalburgi.

Speaking to presspersons after assuming charge on Friday, Mr. Nagesh said his priority will be developing new residential layouts.

It might be recalled that HDUDA has failed to come up with any new residential layouts in the last couple of years owing to various reasons, including non-availability of land and lack of response from land owners for the offers given by the authority.

Mr. Nagesh said that the State government had approval for building houses under Group Housing Scheme and the authority planned to use the vacant sites in the layouts that were developed years ago. A plan will also be initiated to allot vacant sites in the HDUDA layouts in a month.

Mr. Kalburgi said that steps will be taken to convince farmers having land on the outskirts of the twin cities to join hands with HDUDA in developing residential layouts.

He said they contemplating offering 50% of the sites at the newly developed layouts to the land owners after purchasing the land.

To a query, he said that the new Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) will be implemented in the twin cities in a phased manner.

To another query, he said that strict action will be taken against those officials indulging in corrupt practices. On the illegal layuts he said that a task force, comprising officials and HDUDA members, will be formed soon look into the issue and also create awareness among people about such illegal layouts.

“Stringent action will be initiated against the developers of such illegal layouts,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Kalburgi assumed office in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar, HDUDA Commissioner N.H. Kummannavar, and others.