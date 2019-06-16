Karnataka

Plans to build hostels across Chitradurga: MLA

more-in

‘It will help poor students’

G.H. Thippareddy, MLA, has said that there are plans to construct hi-tech hostels in different parts of Chitradurga taluk to help poor and backward community students go for higher studies.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a hostel, which will cost an estimated ₹2 crore, here on Saturday, he said that because of constant drought in the district people in rural areas would find it difficult to send their children for higher education.

Though there are hostels for students of poor and backward communities in the district, most of them are in rented building and it will become a financial burden on the State government.

To reduce that, the government is taking steps to construct new hostels for students, he said.

The officers concerned have taken up steps to construct different hostels at a cost of ₹55 crore and these buildings are in different stages of construction.

Once these hostels are completed, there will not be any problem for the students to get higher education, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:50:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/plans-to-build-hostels-across-chitradurga-mla/article27952230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY